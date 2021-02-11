Nigeria’s telecommunication giant, 9mobile, has commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in select Experience Centres in Lagos and Abuja. The development follows the Federal Government’s approval granting telecoms the license for NIN enrollment to ease the pressure of large crowd turnout at the various enrollment centers of the Nigeria Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Speaking on the development, the Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic, stated that, “as Nigeria’s customer champion in this industry, 9mobile always seeks opportunities to collaborate with regulators and other stakeholders on initiatives that will enable Nigerians achieve their full potential. We pride ourselves as a responsible corporate citizen, and we are always ready to go the extra mile for our esteemed customers and all Nigerians in general. That is why we are pleased to announce the commencement of NIN enrollment at select 9mobile Experience Centers duly approved by NIMC to help expand registration access to Nigerians ahead of the new deadline set by the government for the exercise.”

According to Udovicic, 9mobile Experience Centres offering NIN registration include 43, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos; 31, Marina Road, Marina, Lagos and Royal Plaza, 23 Road by 402 junction, Festac Town, Lagos. Others are 9mobile Regional Office, no 8 Kikuyi close, off Aminu Kano, Wuse 2, Abuja and Plot 1774, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent. Wuse 2, Abuja.

He urged customers and intending enrollees to observe all recommended guidelines for limiting the spread of Covid-19, including wearing of face masks and maintaining social/physical distancing, stressing that strict observance will be fully enforced at the experience centers.

The 9mobile CCO assured that 9mobile was working on expanding the NIN registration centers to make them accessible to even more Nigerians very soon.