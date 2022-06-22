9mobile last week unveiled the first edition of its mentorship programme, ‘The Hack’, to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking to journalists on the slidelines of the event, director of marketing communications, 9mobile, Saidat Lawal-Mohammed, noted that the programme was another of the ompany’s interventions in developing the SME space by empowering entrepreneurs with knowledge and skills.

She said, “ The Hack seeks to solve specific challenges that entrepreneurs face, with a broad focus on the limitless possibilities in the SME sector. The seminar will help entrepreneurs to grow their business and overcome challenges.”

She urged every participant to implement some of the information gathered, which is why it is The Hack. “It is a way to learn how to jumpstart, wherever you are. That is the purpose of calling it a hack because they have pictured a hack or two that they can begin to implement in their own business and start to see the result almost immediately, changing the ways they are doing things currently.”

“We are excited about kicking off the first edition of the programme because we know that there are a lot of talented entrepreneurs in Nigeria. This platform will help them unleash their capabilities and potentials,” she added.

Speaking on technology as a strategic enabler for start-ups in businesses, Director of Strategy, 9mobile, Karn Gulati, noted that start-ups should be realistic, involve in delivery and marketing, and use digital technology to overcome challenges faced.

He said: “Technology enhances and improves staff productivity, ensuring you keep it structured, simple and learn to attract investors, and rely on data-driven decision-making through analytics and programming.”

On her own part, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide, CEO of Triciabiz, shared ideas and strategies to groom, scale, and overcome challenges in business.

She said: “You need to develop different quality levels, new features, improve technology, look across complementary products and services offering, sales channel optimisation and promotional strategy in growing your business.

In growing your business, market penetration is important by knowing who your target audience is, selling your existing products to new markets or internationally, and considering developing your products to attract more sales.”

