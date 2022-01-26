By Chinenye Anuforo

9mobile has delighted Nigerians with special discounted data plans for use on TikTok.

With the TikTok data offer, 9mobile customers will enjoy three times more data value for the same price daily, weekly and monthly, depending on their preference.

The exciting deal, a unique partnership between 9mobile and TikTok, will see customers get between 100MB to 12GB data plans at very affordable rates.

Customers will get a 100MB TikTok data plan for N50 only, valid for one day, and 250MB TikTok Data plan at N100 for two days. For the weekly variants, customers get a 2GB Tiktok Data plan for N500, valid for seven days, or a 1GB TikTok Data plan for N300, also valid for seven days.

For the monthly bundles, subscribers can get a massive 12Gb Tiktok Data plan for N2,000 while they enjoy a 5GB Tiktok Data plan at N1,000 only. Both plans are valid for 30 days.

Commenting on the offer, the Director of Product Innovation and Business Development, 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo, disclosed that it would enable Nigerians to freely express themselves on the popular social media platform.

“TikTok has become hugely popular among Nigerians. It is the number one video-sharing app, so we want to enable our customers to enjoy the platform without worrying about their data. Our goal is to provide affordable data plans to all our customers so they can experience more on the platform,” Okonkwo said.

He added that 9mobile wants its customers to get exceptional value for their money through enjoying entertaining TikTok content while saving on their mobile internet usage cost.

Since entering the Nigerian market, 9mobile has consistently affirmed its commitment to customers with quality and affordable offers. The telco continues to transform lives with its consistent innovation, rolling out solutions that enable Nigerians to achieve their full potential.