9mobile has added Kaduna to the list of cities that now enjoy superior quality service, thanks to the expanded coverage of the telco’s 4G-LTE service in the historic city.

Amid high pitch entertainment, fun, games and showers of gifts that delighted the residents, 9mobile switched on its uniquely superior highspeed 4G-LTE service which enables new and existing customers of the telco in Kaduna and its environs to enjoy quality voice and data services.

The telco’s funfair train berthed at Barnawa, Southern Kaduna, for the 4G awareness campaign amidst fun, music, games and shower of gifts to the delight of residents, who trooped out enmass to FMA Event Centre, along Algeria Road, Barnawa Phase 1.

Speaking at the fun fair, Head, Region North, Sales, 9mobile, Kabiru Kazaure, said as a caring network, the expanded coverage of 4G-LTE in Kaduna as well as the rewarding of new and existing customers through the presentation of valuable gifts items underscored the telco’s commitment to empowering subscribers to achieve more.

“At 9mobile, we are passionate and consistent in enabling individuals, families, businesses and communities to grow and advance their various interests, and the latest of such is the 4G-LTE coverage that we are expanding across Kaduna, “he said.

Not a day for lengthy speeches, there were live performances by popular hip hop and R’n’B singer and member of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzo Orji, aka ‘Faze’, who thrilled the audience with his popular tracks like ‘Kpopodikpo’, ‘Faze Alone’ and Kolomental’, throwing them into a frenzy. The event also featured upcoming afr¬o hip hop rapper, Christopher Omenye aka ‘Yung L’.

Memorable highpoints of the day included the presentation of a 220-volt power generating set to Cephas Ketah, who emerged the grand prize winner of the day’s raffle draw.

An excited Ketah exclaimed, “Thank God!! It is just God! I thank 9mobile greatly for this generator. I got my SIM card three days ago; ever since I have been praying to win something great in this event. Now God has met this important need through 9mob¬ile. May God bless and increase 9mobile beyond expectations.”

Other amazing prizes won by customers included 5kg gas cylinders, 10kg bags of rice, cartons of groundnut oil, rechargeable standing fans, sewing machines, microwave ovens, electric kettles, pressing irons, cordless electric kettles, table refrigerator and free airtime.

9mobile is the only Nigerian network that provides its customers with 4G-enabled SIM cards right from the point of purchase since its entry into the Nigerian market over a decade ago; therefore, customers do not need to request a SIM swap or upgrade to enjoy 4G LTE services.

9mobile recently increased investment in the deployment of cutting-edge technology and creative solutions across its value chain to deliver improved quality of service, and to enhance availability of 4G network to subscribers in cities across Nigeria to open a whole new world of experience and possibilities for new and existing subscribers.