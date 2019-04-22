The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on Monday said that telecommunications operators recorded 14,639 Mobile Number Portability activities in February 2019.

NCC made this known in its “Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators’ Report’’ posted on its website.

The Commission said in the report that 10,650 subscribers ported within the networks in January, hence an increase of 3,989 activities in February.

It said that out of the 14,639 porting activities recorded in February, 7,735 were “Incoming Porting Activities’’, while 6,904 were “Outgoing Porting Activities’’. The regulatory body said that in the outgoing table, 2,281 subscribers moved from Globacom Nigeria to other networks through Mobile Number Portability in February.

According to NCC, those that left Globacom increased by 1,094, as against 1,187 customers that deserted the network in January. In the incoming table, 9mobile led with an additional 4,017 customers joining its network in February.