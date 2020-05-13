9mobile has announced free access to health and educational website for its customers. This service is aimed at mitigating the impact of the lockdown and restricted movements as a result of the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria. Access to these websites ensures that 9mobile customers and other Nigerians remain connected and have access to basic essential services.

Some of the pre-selected websites on this service include educational sites such as Schoolgate, MobileClassroom (in partnership with Federal Ministry of Education), National Open University, KhanAcademy and Seesaw. Also included are health sites such as Mobihealth, World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria Health Watch, HealthLine, and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), among others.

Executive director, regulatory and corporate affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, explained that health and education were two of the three pillars of 9mobile’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

“The decision to focus on these two areas at this time is borne out of a desire to provide access to health and educational information and services, a critical requirement during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a responsible organisation, we felt the need to support the increasing recourse to online learning by a growing number of academic institutions during this period of lockdown,” Ado said.

9mobile recently, supported award-winning telemedicine provider, Mobihealth international to launch a FREE COVID-19 online screening and teleconsultation service for all Nigerians