9mobile on Tuesday announced that it had given its subscribers free access to health and educational websites.

Mr Abdulrahman Ado, Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs at 9mobile made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

He said that the service was aimed at mitigating the impact of the lockdown and restricted movements as a result of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Ado said that having access to the websites would enable 9mobile customers and Nigerians remain connected and had more access to basic essential services which they required.

“Some of the pre-selected websites on this service include, educational sites such as Schoolgate, MobileClassroom in partnership with Federal Ministry of Education and National Open University, KhanAcademy and Seesaw.

“Also included are Health-related sites such as Mobihealth, World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria Health Watch, HealthLine and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),” he said.

Ado noted that health and education were two out of the three pillars of 9mobile’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

He said the decision to focus on the two areas at this time was borne out of a desire to provide access to health and educational information and services, a critical requirement during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a responsible organisation, we felt the need to support online learning as a result of the growing number of academic institutions during this period of lockdown,” Ado said. (NAN)