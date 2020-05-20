9mobile and telemedicine provider Mobihealth international have partnered with the Association of Resident Doctors of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH, Shyo, and Northfield Health Services to support the efforts of Kano State government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and other health care challenges in the state.

The partnership is part of efforts aimed at protecting healthcare workers and residents by providing access to telemedicine consultation to curb the further spread of the coronavirus disease in Kano State. This service will enable doctors to diagnose, conduct investigations, treat and remotely monitor patients for general medical problems. It will also help to decide the order of treatment for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 illnesses.

Speaking on the partnership, the chairman of 9mobile, HRH Alhaji Nasir Bayero, explained that residents of Kano would have access to highly-trained and experienced medical doctors for primary care consultation via web, app, voice or video call from their homes by downloading the Mobihealth Consult App or dialling to the toll-free lines for consultation.

He said, “Mobihealth’s telemedicine service marks a new beginning for the people of Kano because it provides them access to doctors both in Nigeria and diaspora. We encourage residents to download Mobihealth Consult app from their device app store or by registering on app.mobihealthinternational.com to enjoy the service.”