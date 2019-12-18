9mobile is collaborating with Nextsat TV to deliver quality digital entertainment experience by providing new and exciting video and audio content.

The exclusive deal is set to unlock access to an exciting array of content from the Nigerian music industry, the Nigerian Professional Football League, Kannywood, Nollywood and a host of other content providers. In addition to entertaining viewers, the new video entertainment platform will provide a strategic window to project Nigeria and Africa’s rich entertainment talent pool to a global audience.

As an added benefit, subscribers of Nextsat TV will enjoy the power of choice in deciding how they experience entertainment, with multiple viewing options, including dish-decoder, mobile/over-the-top (OTT), pay per view, video on-demand and e-gaming.

Commenting on the MoU, acting managing director, Stephane Beuvelet, said 9mobile was partnering with Nextsat TV because it is positioned to disrupt the digital entertainment space by offering superior quality content and expanding viewing options that will transform how entertainment is consumed, which is in line with the innovative traits of the 9mobile brand.

“Nextsat tv is a disruptor, which delivers competitive value in premium Nigerian and African media contents. Previously unavailable or inaccessible content due to strict piracy protection will be readily served,” he said.

In his remarks, CEO of Nextsat TV, Malik Ado-Ibrahim, invited all lovers of quality media content to brace up for a new experience in digital entertainment. He further stated that his company was pleased to work with 9mobile to deliver a thrilling alternative to viewers.