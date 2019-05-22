Muslim faithful from Nigeria embarking on Umrah/Hajj to Saudi Arabia have many reasons to smile as 9mobile has launched a new season of its Hajj Roaming Offer that affords pilgrims the opportunity to make and receive calls, send and receive SMS texts, and use data at much cheaper rates while in the Holy Land.

From May 1 to August 31, 2019, customers of 9mobile on Umrah and Hajj can stay connected with their families, friends and loved ones as the offer allows them to make local calls to Saudi Arabia for as low as N45 per minute.

The offer, which is available on Mobily and Zain networks in Saudi Arabia, also offers calls back to Nigeria at N70 per minute while pilgrims get 200 minutes free incoming calls upon recharge of N5,000.

With the discounted roaming offer, all customers will also enjoy SMS charges of N35 per page as well as a pay-as-you-go (PAYG) data rate of 5 kobo per 10kb.

Speaking on the new offer, vice president of marketing, Adebisi Idowu, said 9mobile takes into consideration the large contingent of Nigerians going for Hajj and the need for them to stay connected with their families, friends and relations at such an important time. That is why 9mobile is offering them discounted roaming rates in Saudi Arabia.

“We are a caring brand that is consistently passionate about the comfort of our customers. Thus, in the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan, we thought it good to give our customers who are on lesser Hajj this value adding offer, so they can spend less on keeping in touch, and have a productive stay. With these special discounted rates, 9mobile clearly has the best roaming offer that meets our customers’ voice and data roaming needs whilst away in Saudi Arabia,” he said.