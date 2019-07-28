9mobile, a telecommunications company on Sunday said it is partnering Gravitas, a property and infrastructure development company, to provide exclusive telecommunications services on Gracefield Island.

Acting Managing Director of 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

“9mobile will provide fibre backbone infrastructure and internet that enables world-class communications across fixed voice and data services including triple play and dual play.

“Other services to be provided through 9mobile’s fibre backbone infrastructure include Internet of Things (IoT) for security, surveillance, fleet tracking, smart home solutions, smart metering and intelligent utility.

“Gracefield Island will be a new integrated cosmopolitan smart city of 25,000 inhabitants initiated by Gravitas and built on purposely-reclaimed land within the fast-rising premium Lekki, Lagos shoreline,’’ Buevelet said.

According to him, the exclusive Island would offer world-class utilities and services for both residents and businesses who desire a more liveable and serene environment.