As the world marks the 2021 World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, with the theme “Accelerating Digital Transformation in Challenging Times”, telecommunication service provider, 9mobile, has restated its commitment to drive the pace of digital transformation in Nigeria through strategic investment in digital infrastructure.

According to the telecom company, in order to speed up Nigeria’s economic development and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in particular, there is the need to accelerate the country’s digital transformation. This, it says, can be achieved with the deployment of digital infrastructure across the country.

Executive director, regulatory and corporate affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, while speaking on this year’s theme, noted that it is apt and timely going by the disruption that the pandemic has brought upon lives and businesses.

“Today, access remains a big challenge. Nigeria, like many other developing countries, remains below the required level of investment in IT infrastructure that is necessary to achieve improved efficiencies and enhanced information flow for economic growth and innovation. It is critical that we intensify efforts in investing in the necessary infrastructure that promotes quality connectivity.

“At 9mobile, we are constantly working towards bridging the connectivity gap as we work together with other stakeholders in the industry to provide innovative technology solutions that are life-transforming,” Ado said.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is celebrated annually on May 17 to commemorate the founding of International Telecommunication Union and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865.