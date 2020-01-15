9mobile has announced roaming packages that offer lowest voice calls, SMS and data rates for its customers travelling to the United States, United Arab Emirates, and 44 other European and African countries.

With the “Super 50 Offer,” customers on 9mobile’s network can now make or receive calls for as low as N50 per minute, send or receive SMS at N50 per page, as well as use data at N50/MB on a pay-as-you-go basis. With these latest offers, 9mobile is enabling its customers travelling to any of these 46 destinations to stay connected with their loved ones back home without any inconvenience.

According to acting director, marketing, 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan, the US Super 50 Offer is currently the lowest package offered by any Nigerian network operator to customers travelling to the USA.

“Calls within the US and calls to Nigeria are charged at N50 per minute; incoming calls at N50 per minute; SMS at N50 per page; while PAYG data is now N50/MB,” he said.

The offer is in partnership with AT&T, among others.

On the UAE Super 50 Offer roaming package in partnership with Etisalat UAE, customers enjoy discounted rates for voice calls at N50 within UAE and calls back to Nigeria, SMS at N25 per SMS, and data at N25 per MB. Customers also benefit from free 100 minutes/month to receive calls on recharge the threshold of N5,000 in a month.

The Euro Afrique Offer, according to Onafowokan, is available in 44 top European and African countries, and the package offers customers the opportunity to make calls at N100/minute within the top destinations and calls back to Nigeria.

The offer is currently available in partnership with carriers like Vodafone, Orange, Vodacom, and Airtel in Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Sweden and The Netherlands. Nigerians travelling to African countries including Egypt, Congo DR, Botswana, Morocco, Mozambique, Ivory Coast and South Africa, will also enjoy the offer.