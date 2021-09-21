By Chinwendu Obienyi

In a bid to create a seamless and financial ecosystem to simplify transactions for banking agents, merchants and customers, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) yesterday entered into partnership with Africa’s leading payments technology company, Flutterwave.

Speaking during the partnership ceremony in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, 9PSB, Branka Mracajac, said as a payment service bank, 9PSB is committed to delivering financial products in remote areas- un-served and unbanked areas of Nigeria, thus driving financial inclusion in line with CBN’s strategy, regulation and objectives.

Mracajac disclosed that in less than one year of operations, 9PSB has achieved significant milestones by having agent network nationwide present in all the states, adding that the partnership with Flutterwave will give one entry point to its customers, agents and partners and enable the bank enjoy more products and services that Flutterwave will bring on board.

She said: “Our mission is to drive economic growth through empowerment of the SME sector and entrepreneurs playing in the Fintech space and contribute to the transformation of informal sector to formal sector, leverage strategic partnerships and create interconnectivity between stakeholders in the financial system. Since we launched last year, we have been working behind the scene to deliver on some of the promises we made during the launch and we have offered our products, seamless execution of processes and excellent customer service”.

According to her, “this partnership with Flutterwave is one of the steps that we are taking to deliver on those promises. It affords us the opportunity to contribute towards creating seamless financial services and driving financial innovation and we are delighted to be partnering with Africa’s leading payment technology company and we believe that this will be the beginning of more to come”.

