The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume and Hon Umar Bago for the positions of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

The PDP in a statement by its National Secretary, Senator Umar Tsauri, on Tuesday morning, said the party leadership took the decision after an extensive consultation with its stakeholders.

Consequently, the opposition party urged its members in the National Assembly to vote for the duo in the election of presiding officers of the federal legislature scheduled for today.

The statement read in part: “After very extensive consultations with critical stakeholders resolves to support Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago for Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives respectively, ahead of National Assembly inauguration on Tuesday.

“The final resolution on Senator Ndume and Hon. Bago was reached at the end of a decisive meeting of members of the National Working Committee, party leaders, state governors as well as senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP.

“This decision is in the best interest of the nation, in line with our party’s determination to deepen democracy, ensure a strong and independent legislature, strict compliance with the principle of separation of powers as well as constitutional checks and balances in the polity.

“All senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP are to be guided accordingly.”