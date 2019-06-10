Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the National Assembly, on Tuesday, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum is currently engaged in a crucial meeting in Abuja.

The meeting which is holding at the Bayelsa Governor’s Lodge in Maitama is might be connected with the tussle for the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The governors present at meeting as at press time included those of Oyo State, Seye Makinde; Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha; the chairman of the forum, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, as well as Adamawa State governor, Adamu Fintiri.

The meeting is also being attended by the immediate-past speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara and the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin among other leaders of the opposition party.