Samuel Bello, Abuja

A new coalition of 35 registered political parties under the aegis of Coalition Integrity Political Parties (CIPP), yesterday, expressed support for Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to assume the mantle of leadership of the House of Representatives.

National Spokesperson of CIPP, Dr Yakubu Shendam, who stated this at the Inaugural World Press Conference of CIPP and address on the state of the nation in Abuja, expressed dismay over the unhealthy approach, utterances and unnecessary legal and media attacks on Gbajabiamila.

Shendam, who is also the National Chairman of New Generation Party (NGP), said Gbajabiamila is not only a fine legislator but a respected one across two chambers of the National Assembly, thus well deserving of his personality, capacity and experience in assuming the mantle of leadership.

“CIPP wish to use this opportunity to announce our firm and unequivocal choice and support for the candidature of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the Ninth House of Representatives.

“It will be considered foolhardy that a respected Nigerian citizen who has been elected to the House of Representatives on three occasions as an Honorable Member of the House and Majority Leader of the House, with all security screenings conducted and concluded without any incident, could be besieged by these lightweight political folks who should have deployed such energies in winning elections for their political parties to the green chamber in order to have legitimacy in the tussle for who becomes the Speaker of the House.