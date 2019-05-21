Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

One of the contestants for the position of speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Yusuf Buba Yakub has withdrawn from the contest.

Yakub, who represents Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, announced his withdrawal from the contest at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday.

He said his exit from contest was in deference to the stance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the zoning of the positions of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The APC had zoned the positions of Senate President and Speaker of the House to the North East and South West respectively.

The ruling party has equally endorsed Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan and House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila as its preferred choice for Senate Presidency and speakership positions respectively.

“In the face of several political dynamics and realities that shape our existence as a nation of diverse regions and people, I have the honour and humility to announce to you all that I am discontinuing my quest for speaker of the ninth House of Representatives.

“In reaching the above decision, as a loyal party man, who by the grace of God is a member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) too, I have sought to totally defer to the position of my party, the APC and the position of our national leaders , who in their wisdom have pointed the way to go with regards to zoning of various national leadership positions in the party,” he stated

However, Yakub has insisted that his withdrawal from the contest was not to pave way for Gbajabiamila.

He said since the North East, where he hails from, has been penciled to produce the Senate President, he felt that there was no need continuing with his campaign.

Umar Bago, who has been re-elected for the third time to represent Chanchanga Federal Constituency of Niger State, has also declared for the speakership.

He said the decision to contest is not to spite the ruling party but to provide a credible alternative to the choice of the party.