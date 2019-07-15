Fred Itua, Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed that the Ninth National Assembly will champion people-oriented programmes and ensure that certain aspects of the 1999 Constitution are amended as parts of efforts to restructure the country.

Kalu, who addressed newsmen in Abuja, at the weekend, dismissed fears that the National Assembly will be an appendage to the Executive arm. He said such fears should not arise.

The former governor of Abia State also disclosed what National Assembly leaders discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari when they met with him last Thursday.

He said some of the things discussed at the meeting were being misrepresented in the public, hence his explanation.

On plans to champion some reforms, he explained: “I believe we (National Assembly) are going to bring about a lot of changes than what it used to be in the past.

“But, it’s another thing on whether those who are going to bring about the change will have the capability of executing the change.

“We are not afraid of taking decisions. Many of you have been writing that this Senate is a rubber stamp. Even president Buhari himself knows we are not going to be a rubber stamp.

“We are not afraid of president Buhari but, we think more of the Nigerian people and for Ahmad Lawan, Nigerian people come first; before friendship with Buhari. For me, friendship will not affect our plans to champion the needs of the Nigerian people

“We are not going to openly wear our handgloves and start exchanging blows with the president because we just want to be independent. No. We need to sit down, agree and to disagree and tell Mr. President what is the right thing.

“Buhari will never ask anybody to go against the law. He would not look at your face and he owes you no one any apology.”

On what transpired between National Assembly leaders and the president Buhari, Kalu said: “He is making all efforts to get the list to the National Assembly. At least, I was in the room. It is not good to misquote the president. I am sure that list would be ready very soon. Sooner than you think.

“The president said he is making wider consultation and that in his last tenure, he was just handed a list by party people to appoint. He said now, he is making a background check on everyone of them, to be sure they are people he can work with.”