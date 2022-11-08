From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor sule of Nasarawa state has said the 9th Edition of the Gamji veterans football tournament would forestall unity, peace among players in northern Nigeria.

Recall that Daily Sun had reported that the 9th edition of the Saudana Gamji veterans football tournament is on going With the over eight matches played yesterday (Monday) with the host beating sokoto 1-0 Baloteli on the score sheet.

The governor made the disclosure on Monday through the Honorable Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in Nasarawa, Isaac Lucky Yargwa during the opening ceremony of the competition at the federal University pitch, Lafia the Nasarawa state capital.

“As you can see, we have the 19 northern states including Abuja and this tournament will not just bring unity but peace”.

The governor commends the organisers of the programme especially the Chairman of the Lafia All Stars for ensuring the tournament is hosted in lafia which would improve Income to businesses in the state.

” Because of this feat, alot of business will thrive within this few days they will spend here. Hotels, food vendors, and other small businesses in the state will benefit as a result of the tournament hosted here.

“So as you can see today, the caliber of players today that are here, they are not just ex Players but people that are doing well in their areas endeavors and also this tournament will boost the economy of Nasarawa State.”

As a Government, we will keep on supporting the Lafia all stars and any football tournament that would bring peace, development in Nasarawa State”.

Daily Sun also reports that the tournament was brought in the late Governor of Sokoto Ahmadu Bello to unify the Northern Nigeria that is why the tournament is called “Gamji Veteran Football Competition.

Reacting on the opening match played between Nasarawa All Stars and Sokoto veterans, the governor said “both teams played very well, they are teams to beat in this tournament.”

“I have the faith and confidence the Team Nasarawa All Stars will win the tournament to boost the morale of the Governor in investing more in sports” he added.