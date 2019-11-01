Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, said the House is committed to a further amendment of the constitution and the electoral Act.

Gbajabiamila stated this in Abuja, when he received a team from the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC).

He said the House will equally give attention to the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), the Police Reform Bill, the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) amendment bill, among others.

He expressed optimism that unlike what obtained in the eight assembly, when some of the constitution amendment bill and the electoral act amendment bill were rejected, the National Assembly will ensure that the legislations are signed by the President when passed by parliament.