Hon. Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano) state constituency has been elected the Speaker of the 9th Imo State House of Assembly, while Hon. Okey Onyekanma of Mbailtoli state constituency was equally elected as the Deputy Speaker.

Hon. Chiji had defected to the People’s Democratic Party from All Progressives Grand Alliance during the valedictory sitting of the last Assembly to apparently stand the chance of clinching the speakership zoned to Okigwe.

However, the election of Hon Chiji Collins an alleged political protégé of Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume may be a signal of he might have abandoned his political godfather.

