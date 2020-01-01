Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A former member of the House of Representatives, Oladipupo Adebutu, has criticised the leadership of the National Assembly for budgeting N37 billion for the renovation of the assembly complex.

Adebutu, who represented Remo Federal Constituency between 2015 and 2019, alleged that Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had turned the National Assembly into “a department of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The ex-lawmaker stated this during an interaction with journalists at the end-of-year party organised by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Adebutu bemoaned Nigeria’s huge debt profile describing it as “painful and unbearable” and flayed Lawan and Gbajabiamila for operating a rubber stamp legislative arm of government.

“As a former member of the National Assembly, I find it difficult to malign the institution. But I must say very sadly, that the Assembly, as brilliantly constituted, is an appendage of the inept government of President Muhammadu Buhari. It is a department of APC. A rubber stamp assembly ultimately fails and has started failing,” he said.