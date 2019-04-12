Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Congress of South West Youths (COSWY) has urged the elected members of the Ninth National Assembly from the six states in the South West who will be inaugurated in June to ensure Senator Ahmed Lawan emerges the Senate president, while Femi Gbajabiamila becomes the speaker of House of Representatives.

The congress is an umbrella body of youth organisations in Yorubaland, such as Asiwaju Grassroots Foundation, All Progressives Youth Forum, Project Loud and Yoruba Council of Youth (worldwide).

COSWY Convener, Ahmed Shomoye, said, at a press conference, in Ibadan, yesterday, that the ‘shinning leadership qualities’ of Lawan and Gbajabiamila, and the need to further deepen democratic rule necessitated the appeal.

Shomoye, who was supported by the leadership of various youth groups and youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said: “We, hereby, state affirmatively that given their shining leadership qualities, undiluted party discipline, high sense of patriotism, immense wealth of experience, visionary and principled posture, over the years, in repositioning the National Assembly as a legislative institution, the emergence of Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator Ahmed Lawan as speaker of the House of Representatives and Senate president, respectively, to pilot the affairs of the Ninth Assembly, would restore the glory of the nation’s apex legislative institution.