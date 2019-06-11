The Clerk of the National Assembly has concluded taking a roll call of the 360-member House of Representatives, a procedural routine ahead of elections to determine the Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the 9th National Assembly.

Earlier, the Senate had elected and sworn-in Senators Ahmed Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege as Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively.

The National Assembly inauguration of members-elect caps a season of inaugurations of political office holders, following February’s general elections and the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29.

Contenders for the Speakership of the House of Representatives include lawmakers Femi Gbajabiamila, John Dyegh, and Umar Bago.

Ahead of the vote, lawmakers, including nominees, are giving speeches on the floor of the House.