Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ninth National Assembly, the deputy senate presidency bid of former governor of Abia State and Senator-elect for Abia North, Dr. Orji Kalu, has been endorsed by Arewa youths.

According to the Leader of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Comrade Shettima Yerima, Kalu, who is also Mayaki of Katsina, is a pan Nigerian, who has contributed immensely to business and political circles.

Describing Kalu as a friend of Nigerian youths, the activist stressed that the former governor has the political dexterity and administrative acumen to work harmoniously with other principal officers of the National Assembly.

While calling on returning senators and senators-elect to place the collective interest of Nigerians above selfish ambitions, Yerima urged Kalu not to relent in his philanthropic gestures across the country.

In a statement issued and signed by Yerima, in Kaduna, yesterday, he called on members of the the yet-to-inaugurated Ninth National Assembly to live up to expectations, and stressed that all arms of government must work collectively for the sake of nation-building.

He said: “As we await the June 11 inauguration of the National Assembly, we believe that the senator-elect for Abia North, Dr. Orji Kalu should be considered for the position of deputy senate president.

“We believe that with Kalu’s antecedents in the private and public sectors, he will, alongside the senate president sustain a healthy relationship with the Executive and Judiciary, in a bid to build a prosperous Nigeria.

“Kalu has, over the years played key roles in advancing the cause of the people and, as such, he is the right choice for the position of deputy senate president in the Ninth National Assembly.”

Yerima, while calling on members of the soon-to-be inaugurated Ninth National Assembly. to be patriotic in their legislative duties, urged Nigerians to be law-abiding, steadfast and optimistic.

Meanwhile, North East Peace and Good Governance has appealed to distinguished senators-elect of the Red Chamber, of the National Assembly, to consider electing Kalu as the next deputy senate president.

This was contained in a statement signed by the group’s President, John Akevi and Secretary General, Garba Illiya, respectively, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi, on Tuesday.

In the release, the group said they unanimously made the decision to endorse Kalu, considering his vast knowledge in the political circle as well as his contributions towards sustaining democracy in the country for the past years.

“What Nigerians expect from the Ninth Senate is not business as usual kind of leadership. Nigerians expect a senate that will be seen to be progressive, not only in name, but in deed. The South East deserves to be offered the deputy senate presidency, with Kalu as the man to beat, if merit is the yardstick for measurement.” under the present progressives dspensation,” the release said.