Former Governor of Abia State and Senator, Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Kalu (APC) has applauded Senator Peter Nwaboshi (PDP) representing Delta North Senatorial District for throwing his weight behind the candidacy of Senator Ahmed Lawan (APC) for the position of Senate President of the 9th National Assembly.

Nwaboshi had on Friday reportedly declared his support for Lawan.

Kalu who recently endorsed the Majority Leader expressed appreciation to Nwaboshi for making what he described as a selfless and patriotic decision.

Kalu, while addressing a group of youths under the aegis of Naija for Good (NFG) in Abuja, stressed that the decision of Nwaboshi is highly commendable and worthy of emulation.

He said, “I am indeed happy that Senator Peter Nwaboshi of the PDP has openly declared his support for Senator Ahmed Lawan of the APC.

“ Despite being a member of the PDP, Nwaboshi threw his weight behind a credible, mature and responsible candidate in the person of Lawan.

“The decision of Nwaboshi is a testament that the collective interest of Nigerians is paramount.

“All senators regardless of party affiliation will work harmoniously to build a prosperous Nigeria.

“ The 9th National Assembly will work closely with other arms of government for the sake of nation building.

“With Lawan as Senate President, Nigerians will enjoy the dividend of democracy”

Kalu, while extolling the leadership qualities of Lawan, urged other senators to mobilise supports for the Majority Leader, adding that party affiliation should be set aside in the interest of the nation.