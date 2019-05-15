Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied endorsing Femi Gbajabiami for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives, in the Ninth National Assembly.

The party instead reiterated its support for Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for deputy senate president and Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, who is also gunning for the speakership position.

Abia APC described the report that it endorsed another candidate for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives, aside Onyejeocha, who represents Isiukwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, as fake.

Comrade Benedict Godson disclosed this in Umuahia, yesterday.

The Abia APC Publicity Secretary said the party in the state still stands with an earlier endorsement of Kalu and Onyejiocha, for deputy senate president and speaker, respectively; as endorsed by its caucus, few weeks ago, at Igbere, in Bende Local Government Area of the state.

“As far as the speakership is concerned, there’s no second choice to Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha, to us in Abia APC.

“She’s our first, second, and third choice from now, till she emerges victorious. Anything contrary to what I’ve just told you is not from APC Abia.

“I repeat, any other pronouncement made on this matter, outside what I have just told you, is not coming from Abia APC.

“Our stand remains Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha for speakership and Dr. Orji Uzor-Kalu for deputy senate president.”

He also dismissed allegations that Kalu was behind the report of the support for Gbajabiamila, stressing that the senator-elect for Abia North has always been behind Onyejiocha in the speakership race and would continue to be.