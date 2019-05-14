Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Members of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Diaspora have said that in the spirit of equity and fairness, the South East should not be shut out from the leadership of the Ninth National Assembly.

In a statement released to Daily Sun in Umuahia, Abia State, after a meeting in Hamburg, Germany, the Diaspora Group insisted that inclusion of the South East is the only way the party can continue to enjoy the progress and growth it recorded in the zone during the last general election.

The group endorsed, Senator –elect for Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who is also former governor of the state, for the position of Deputy Senate President, and Nkiruka Onyejiocha, for the speakership position.

The group stated that they made possible the support the party earned in the South East during the election.

“Since it is a party affair, we plead that our wish, and that of the people of the the South East geo-political zone of the party be considered, as we thank members of the party for their doggedness, support and fighting spirit during the last election.”

They said that the party leadership should not overlook the interest of south easterners in the zoning formula, in order to build and consolidate on the support of the people of South East.

Led by Chief Kingsley Nwobilor, the group insisted that Onyejiocha is very qualified, going by experience and ranking in the Green Chamber, to lead the House of Representatives and expressed doubt “if there is any other person more qualified than her among elected members.”

The meeting was attended by over 100 members of the party across Europe, and agreed to meet, again, to review ways of ensuring that more democratic dividends would be attracted to the South East.