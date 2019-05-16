Fred Itua, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, quizzed the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

The clerk is also expected to report at the EFCC today for further interrogation.

The Clerk arrived EFCC office at about 11:00am on Tuesday and did not leave until 5:00pm, same day.

During interrogation, it was learnt that the Clerk was asked to explain how the finances of the National Assembly under his watch have been managed.

A source said: “There was no formal invitation from the commission. One of his (clerk) aides told him that the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, wanted to see him in his office and have a friendly chat.

“Upon his arrival there, instead of taking him to Magu’s office, he was led to another place where an interrogator took over. The Clerk was asked so many questions about the finances of the National Assembly and how he managed them.

“After the long interrogation, he was asked to go, but he was asked to deposit his passport at the commission. They told him he would be invited again.”

Another source at EFCC, however, said official letters have been dispatched to the Clerk, as well as clerks of the Senate and the House of Representatives; inviting them to appear before interrogators at the anti-graft office.

Also, other clerical staff of the National Assembly, involved with the inauguration of the Ninth session, have been invited by the Commission.

When contacted, acting spokesman of EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, said he was yet to be briefed on the issue.