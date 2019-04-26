Fred Itua, Abuja

North East Youth Wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has called on members of the ruling party to save it from imminent collapse.

The youths, who made the call, yesterday, likened the APC the leadership of Adams Oshiohmole to a truck under the control of a drunken driver cascading down the hill without brake.

They said the last straw that will break the back of the ruling party’s is Oshiohmole’s desperation to impose leaders on the 9th National Assembly.

In a statement signed by the Secretary, Abubakar Maigari, at a press conference in Abuja, they pointed out that the threat by Oshiomhole and a former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, to send away members of the National Assembly who opposed the imposition agenda is appalling.

The APC Zonal Youth, Abuja chapter, noted that the leadership of the duo of Tinubu and Oshiomhole has created unmanageable confusion and eventual loss of some states to the opposition in the 2019 governorship elections.

“Several members of the ruling party have been lost to the opposition since Oshiomhole became APC National Chairman on June 23, 2018, yet, the looming 9th National Assembly leadership election crisis may threaten the corporate existence of the ruling party. Oshiomhole is now akin to a bull in china warehouse that has to be guided and shown out quickly, otherwise in less than a year from now, APC shall be confined to the dust bin of history. Barely a month after Oshiomhole assume the APC national chairmanship, 15 senators and 37 House of Representatives members decamped, mostly to the PDP on Tuesday July 24, 2018, just as Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara followed suit later.

‘’Oshiomhole may wish to say it was not his making, but politics is about making creative interventions by muddling through and not reaching out with unguided statements drawn from crass and ghetto mentality.”