FOLLOWING the zoning of principal positions in the yet-to-be inaugurated 9th session of the National Assembly by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigerians have described the move as undemocratic, unpatriotic and selfish.

Addressing the youth in Enugu on Friday, Coordinator of Democratic Forum (DF), Ebere Anyim faulted the zoning of principal officers for the national assembly by the APC, stressing that the federal legislators were elected across political divides.

Quoting section 50(1) of the 1999 Constitution, Anyim noted that it is the responsibility of the members of the national assembly to elect their officials from among themselves, adding that the interference by external parties in the selection of officers for the national assembly is unhealthy for Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

He called on the legislators to be courageous, cautious and patriotic in selecting their officials, adding that for the country to progress, the three arms of government must work harmoniously.

He said, “although the APC has the highest number of legislators but the selection of principal officers should not be the prerogative of the APC. With reference to the Nigerian constitution, members of the national assembly will choose their preferred officials from among themselves without interference.

“For the sake of Nigeria’s growing democracy, the national assembly must be independent in its affairs. The APC should be sensitive to the plight of Nigerians on national issues. It is the National Assembly of Nigeria and not the National Assembly of APC.”