Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is yet to take a position on lawmakers to sponsor for the positions of presiding officers in the Senate and House of Representatives.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said it is still consulting with its members-elect on the issue.

The party dispelled reports that its members-elect in the House of Representatives have settled for one of the contenders for the speakership position.

“The PDP is still consulting with its members-elect and, no official position has been taken on the issue, particularly as the positions of presiding officers are not the exclusive preserve of the ruling party or any other party for that matter, but, a constitutional right of every elected lawmaker in their respective chambers.

“Moreover, the PDP has an array of elected lawmakers, in both chambers, who are eminently qualified and equally popular among their colleagues, across the divide, to hold office as presiding officers of both chambers of the National Assembly, in line with Section 50 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“What is important to Nigerians is the emergence of a purposeful leadership that will ensure accountability and good governance in the polity,” Ologbondiyan said.