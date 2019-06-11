As counting of votes are underway in the House of Representatives, Majority Leader and APC lawmaker representing Surulere Federal Constituency Femi Gbajabiamila is in the lead to replace Hon. Yakubu Dogara as Speaker.

Voting and counting has been ongoing for an hour in the 360-member House; the proceeding preceded earlier in the day by the elections of Senators Ahmed Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege as Senate President and Deputy, respectively, in the Red Chamber.

Gbajabiamila so far is heavily favoured to win the Speakership should his lead in the vote count hold.