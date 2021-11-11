As preparations for the Ofala of Eze Ndi Igbo Guinea, HRH Eze Dr Kalu Tasie gathers steam, the royal father has gone down memory to regale how he braced all the odds as a young man who arrived Guinea in 1984 in search of the golden fleece and rose to become the Eze-ndigbo of that West African country.

In a statement made available to the media to mark his ofala which comes up on Nov 28, Eze Dr Kalu Ogbonnaya Tasie said he arrived Conakry, Guinea, as a very young man in 1984, and little did he know that his journey to that land was a journey to greatness.

“My mission to Guinea was to work hard and build a successful Business Empire and become very successful in life – the dream of every young man.

I worked hard and, indeed, became materially and financially successful.

In the process, built a reputation of hard work, honesty, resilience, empathy, humility, generosity, Godliness, kindness, good leadership qualities, etc.

“It was, therefore, not a surprise that, at different times, I led the Nigerian Community, the Igbo Community and the Abia Community all in Guinea, as Chairman.

“In 2010, the Igbo Community decided it was time the Igbos in Guinea had an organised Traditional Leadership in order to maintain their Cultural Heritage and Identity as well as infuse Igbo culture in their children born in the diaspora.

They believed that a people without a cultural identity was a lost generation.

Having lived in Guinea for more than two decades, the people felt it appropriate to have an Eze to administer their Cultural and traditional affairs.

“They agreed, by popular vote, that the said Eze should be the first Igbo man that came to Guinea.

The Ezeship naturally fell on my laps because I was the first Igbo man to arrive in Guinea.

They believed that if I could run my business successfully, managing men and materials, I would also lead the Igbo Community successfully. That is precisely what I have done.

“In 2011, the Abia Progressive Union (APU), paid homage to me where they appreciated the Igbo Community in Guinea for choosing one of their own as the Eze Igbo Guinea.

It was a great celebration attended by Igbos in Guinea, the Nigerian Community and Igbos from Cameroun.

They all agreed for the Coronation proper to be on the 25th of November, 2012.

“On the 25th day of November, 2012, I was installed the first Eze Igbo Guinea in a colourful Coronation Ceremony in Conakry, Guinea.

It was a day to remember.

It was a dream come true.

It was a joyous occasion.

Distinguished personalities were in attendance.

They included:-

His Royal Majesty, Eze Ik Iromuanya – The Chairman of the South East Traditional Rulers.

His Royal Highness, Eze Nwaneri.

These are first class Traditional Rulers from the South East of Nigeria .

The Nigerian Community comprising all the state communities.

Guinean Government delegates and dignitaries.

Representatives from Togo, Ghana and Cotonou.

“This year, 2021, marks my 9th year of royal service to the people as Eze.

For these nine unbroken years, I led the Igbos in Guinea as the father of all Igbos resident in this country.

In these nine years, I have recorded some landmark achievements.

I together with my Council Members, have given Nigerians in Guinea a sense of dignity as they have worked hard to stop the intimidation and harassment of Nigerian Nationals in Guinea by the Guinean Police.

The Eze in Council has, over the years, extended helping hands to stranded Nigerians in Guinea.

“I also ensured peaceful coexistence among the Igbos especially in their places of abode and business, as well as with other Nigerians in the land.

I made the welfare of Igbos in Guinea a top priority.

I also encouraged Nigerians in Guinea to get married among themselves.

Some of them who got married in Nigeria have had their wives brought over to Guinea to join their husbands.

I and my team have, over the years, settled several marital issues among Nigerians, thus saving marriages from collapse.”, he said.

Moving forward, the royal father, in an interview, declared that the future of the Igbo Community in Guinea is very bright.

He said the achievements recorded so far is a child’s play when compared to what the Eze in Council intends to do for the people in the years to come.

