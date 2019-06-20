Mr Abok Ayuba, the Speaker of the Plateau state House of Assembly on Thursday said the 9th assembly would make quality laws that would move the state forward.

Abok said this when he led lawmakers elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on a visit to Mr Latep Dabang, the state’s chairman of the party in Jos.

Ayuba assured that the House would contribute its quarter towards developing the state by initiating good bills.

“The APC has done well in providing dividends of democracy to the people of the state and we are here to pledge our loyalty to the party because we are its beneficiaries.

“You will see quality laws from members of the house; we shall make laws that will bring development to take the state to an enviable height,” he said.

Abok said the APC-led administration in the state is determined to better the lots of the people and called on residents to provide necessary support to government to enable it provide more dividends of democracy to the people.

Responding, Dabang, expressed gratitude for the visit and pledged the support and cooperation of the party to the house.

He commended the lawmakers for peacefully electing their principal officers.

(NAN)