Fred Itua, Abuja

As the battle for the Senate presidency of the next National Assembly rages, some citizens of Borno State have dissociated themselves from Governor Kassim Shettima’s support for Ahmad Lawan, against the aspiration of Muhammed Ali Ndume.

The group, Concerned Borno Citizens, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Yakubu Kwangyang Umar, noted that Shettima spoke only for himself and did not have the support of Borno citizens.

“It is rather surprising that while the state is counting on the governor’s support for Senator Ndume, he is clearly seen working against the aspiration.

“The governor, therefore, spoke in his personal capacity, which he is entitled to, and not for and on behalf of the stakeholders and elders on the platform of Concerned Borno Citizens.”

The group listed issues that informed its support for Ndume, pointing out that he is one of the most loyal party members in the National Assembly.

“Among the reasons we advanced for Senator Ndume’s aspiration are the fact that he has the people at heart, he is a loyal party man and has the privilege of being a Minority Leader in the House of Reps 2007-2011. A senator with a sound cognate experience, he was senate leader (2015-2017) and director of the North East Presidential Campaign Council 2019 among other credentials.

The citizens equally lamented the alleged imposition of Lawan without consultations.

“As you are all aware, the APC national chairman made a statement endorsing Senator Lawan as the party’s preferred candidate and Senator Ndume responded by saying the chairman’s position is unconstitutional and anti-people.

“The chairman’s statement came days after we made a statement calling on Senator Ndume to vie for the position of senate president and he responded by informing the party vide a letter to the national chairman of his intent to contest for the post,” the group said.