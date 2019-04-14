Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the National Assembly, a former governor of Abia State, now a Senator-elect for Abia North senatorial zone, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he will champion enactment of bills and other initiatives that will aid in revamping the economy.

Kalu stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja at the end of the orientation programme for members of the Ninth Assembly.

The former governor said he would focus his interest on how the economy can be stimulated so as to increase the purchasing power of the citizen.

This is even as he stressed the importance of private sector driven economy. According to him, if the economy is strong, it will help to address some of the security challenges in the country.

His words: “The Nigerian people will see me contributing to how to stimulate the economy. The economy is very important to me. We need to put the economy on the right path so that people will get money to spend and be good citizens. We are going to work hand- in-hand with the executive to see how we can put bills that will stimulate the economy and make the private sector to be strong.”

On his aspiration to be the next Deputy Senate President, the former governor expressed optimism that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would hearken to his call for the position to be zoned to the South East. “I don’t want the party to start having divisions in the National Assembly. I want us to wrap up this business. I want us to speak in one voice in the National Assembly. I have enormous respect for the leadership of the country and the leadership of the party,” he said.

Also speaking in the same vein, the Senator-elect for Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Uche Ekwunife, canvassed that either the position of Senate President or the Deputy Senate President should be ceded to the South East in the Ninth Assembly.