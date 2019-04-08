Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the 9th Senate, former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji, Uzor Kalu, has said that the position of Deputy Senate President should be ceded to the South East in the interest of equity and fair play.

Kalu, a senator-elect from Abia North senatorial zone, stated this on Monday in an interview with journalists in Abuja, on the sidelines of the ongoing orientation programme for members-elect of the 9th session of the National Assembly.

The former governor said since the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the position of Senate President to the North East, it should as well zone the position of Deputy Senate President to the South East.

He noted that it is imperative for the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and other leaders of the party to ensure that the diversity of the country is reflected in the zoning of the positions of presiding officers in the National Assembly.