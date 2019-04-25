Fred Itua, Abuja

North East youth wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has called for concerted efforts by members of the ruling party to save it from imminent collapse.

The youths who made the call on Thursday, likened the APC leadership of Adams Oshiomhole to a truck under the control of a drunken driver cascading down the hill without brake.

They said the last straw that will break the back of the ruling party is Oshiomhole’s desperation to impose leaders on the 9th National Assembly.

In a statement signed by the secretary, Abubakar Maigari, at a press conference in Abuja, it was pointed out that the threat by Oshiomhole and a former Lagos state Governor, Bola Tinubu, to send away members of the National Assembly who opposed the imposition agenda is appalling.

The APC Zonal Youth, Abuja chapter, noted that the leadership of the duo of Tinubu and Oshiomhole has created unmanageable confusion and eventual loss of some states to the opposition in the 2019 governorship elections.

“Several members of the ruling party have been lost to the opposition since Oshiomhole became APC National Chairman on June 23, 2018, yet the looming 9th National Assembly leadership election crisis may threaten the corporate existence of the ruling party.

‘’Oshiomhole is now akin to a bull in china warehouse that has to be guided and shown out quickly, otherwise in less than a year from now, APC shall be confined to the dust bin of history.

‘’Barely a month after Oshiomhole assumed national chairmanship of APC, 15 senators and 37 House of Representatives members decamped mostly to the PDP on Tuesday July 24, 2018, just as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara followed suit later

‘’Oshiomhole may wish to say it was not his making, but politics is about making creative interventions by muddling through and not reaching out with unguided statements drawn from crass and ghetto mentality.

‘’Apart from the lawmakers, Governors of Benue, Sokoto and Kwara states announced their defections also from the APC to PDP under his watch.

‘’Through Oshiomhole’s pronouncements and actions, Zamfara and Imo governorship crisis were fomented. At the end of the day, APC lost governorship seats in Bauchi, Adamawa, Imo, Oyo, Benue, Sokoto and with court decisions, also in Zamfara and Osun states.

‘’Political party democracy world over is about reward for hard work and loyalty to the party, but under Oshiomhole, the reverse has been the case.

‘’Take for instance, Senator Danjuma Goje single-handedly delivered governorship, three senatorial, 6 Reps and 19 out of 24 state House Assembly seats in Gombe states, Senator Ali Ndume was the APC Presidential Campaign Council Northeast Zonal Director through whose effort President Buhari polled highest votes despite Atiku Abubakar’s candidacy.

‘’On February 14, 2018, Senator Abdullahi Adamu led nine other aggrieved senators to walk out of the senate plenary to protest against new sequence of 2019 elections which they held was targeted against President Buhari’s re-election bid.

‘’Seven out of these ten pro-Buhari senators who chested bullets for the sake of their party APC and Buhari didn’t make it back to the senate , and they are Abdullahi Yahaya (APC Kebbi North), Ibrahim Kurfi (APC Katsina Central), Abu Ibrahim (APC Katsina South ), Abdullahi Gumel (APC Jigawa North) , Binta Marshi Garba (APC Adamawa North), Ali Wakil (APC Bauchi South), Andrew Uchendu (APC River East) and Benjamin Uwajumogu (APC IMO North) and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC Delta Central).

‘’Senator Ndume and Senator Omo-Agege were separately suspended for 90 legislative days in the defence of APC and Buhari administration policy, yet Oshiomhole wants those who have been hand in gloves and partner with senate leadership to sabotaging Buhari’s government be rewarded.

‘’Oshiomhole has caused the suspension of some state governors without recourse to due process enshrined in the party constitution.

‘’We must all rise up in unison to deliver our party APC which is now asphyxiating in the hands of Oshiomhole and his controller, Tinubu before it becomes lifeless,” the APC youth stated.