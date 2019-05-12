An Abuja-based constitutional lawyer, Orji Nwafor-Orizu, has faulted the zoning of key positions in the National Assembly to other geopolitical zones, with the exclusion of the South East.

He reminded the All Progressives Congress (APC) how the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won the heart of the South West when it accommodated the region, despite the rejection of the party in 1999.

He decried the move by the APC to impose leaders on the Senate and the House of Representatives, despite the fact that it is an independent arm.

He said Buhari has the right over ministerial and other similar appointments, devoid of the intervention of the legislature, but wondered why he wants to determine who emerges as leaders of the National Assembly.

He has also advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) not to humiliate yet, pending the verdict of the Supreme Court on a case filed against President Muhammadu Buhari by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the pending verdict is a part of electoral process in which the Supreme Court is the final arbiter.

Addressing newsmen in his chamber, Orji Nwafor-Orizu said if the Supreme Court verdict favours the APC, President Buhari should not only shun military tendency, but stop sharing positions within a group of people in a round table, by neglecting others.