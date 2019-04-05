Fred Itua, Abuja

Strong indications emerged, yesterday, in Abuja, that current chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Danjuma Goje, may soon declare his intention to run for the Senate president seat.

Goje, who is yet to make a public declaration to that effect, was openly called upon by a group of Amalgamated Youths from North East to do so without any further delay.

The group, led by one Bello Ambo, from Bauchi State, made the call at the entrance of the National Assembly and said neither the endorsement of senator Ahmad Lawan, by the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress, nor expression of interest by senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, should prevent Goje from throwing his hat into the ring.

“As far as public service experience is concerned,” he said “Goje stands far above the other two, having controlled a whole state for eight years; between 2003 and 2011, and has been in the senate since then, with required parliamentary experience.

“The position of senate president requires administrative and parliamentary knowledge enormously possessed by Goje, as against the two other contenders from the zone.”

Reminded that APC has taken a decision with Lawan’s endorsement, last Monday, Ambo said senators-elect are matured people who can decide who their leader should be, and should be allowed to do so.