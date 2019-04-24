Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A forum of northern youth groups, yesterday, declared their support for Senator Ahmad Lawan as the best man for the senate presidency.

In a communique issued at the end of extensive deliberations on their preferred candidate, the groups noted that although other senators vying for the position of the senate president are qualified in their own right, but, Lawan remains the best option; among equals.

A communique, which was jointly signed by Director of Media and Publication and Chairperson, Communique Committee, Isah Imam Muhammed and Zainab Aliyu Sabon-Birni, respectively said the forum unanimously settled for Yobe-born lawmaker.

“The forum did a careful evaluation of all the contenders for the coveted seat in the senate and found all of them for the senate president seat to be distinguished senators of impeccable character, with the experience and wherewithal to give a credible leadership in the Ninth Senate.

“However, the forum observed that it can only be fair and in line with conventions, to choose one among all the contending Senators, who we believe has the experience, knowledge, foresight, aura and charisma to provide the kind of leadership in the Ninth Senate that will lead to a much better Nigeria,” the youths said in a communique.