Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As interests on the leadership of the 9th senate heighene, joint consultative forum of northern youth groups Tuesday’s evening declared their support for Senator Ahmed Lawan as best man for the job.

The groups, which made their position know in communique issues at the end of their one extensive deliberations on their preferred candidate noted that, though other senators vying for the position of the Senate president are qualified in their own right but Lawan remained the best option among equals.

The communique, which was jointly signed by Director of Media and Publication and Chairperson, Communique Committee, Isah Imam Muhammed and Zainab Aliyu Sabon-Birni respectively said, the forum unanimously settled for Gombe born politician. The communique read in part, “the forum did a careful evaluation of all the contenders for the coveted seat in the Senate and found all of them for the Senate President seat to be distinguished Senators of impeccable character, with the experience and wherewithal to give a credible leadership in the 9th Senate.

“However, the Forum observed that it can only be fair and in line with conventions, to choose one among all the contending Senators, who we believe has the experience, knowledge, foresight, aura, and charisma to provide the kind of leadership in the 9th Senate that will lead to a much better Nigeria.

“The Forum, therefore, unanimously align itself with the quest of Senator Ahmed Lawan from Yobe State to be the President of the 9th Senate.

“Senator Ahmed Lawan, after a careful study by the Forum, is the most ranking Senator, most experienced and knowledgeable from the region. He has been in the National Assembly since the return to democratic rule in 1999

“He grew through the ranks from a member of the House of Representatives where he served two terms, to the Senate where he has remained consistent till date.

“Given the Senator’s experience, pedigree and his impeccable credentials over the years, it is pertinent to state that Senator Lawan cannot be anybody’s stooge as a Senate President.

“The Forum therefore strongly believed that the insinuation in some quarters that he would be remote-controlled by unseen hands is false and cheap blackmail that holds no water.”