Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje is yet to formally declare for the Senate presidency, “because of his commitment towards the quick passage of this year’s budget which is before his committee,” his ally has revealed.

A ranking APC senator from the North stated this while responding to calls by stakeholders in the North East geopolitical zone, that Goje should formally declare for the number one seat in the National Assembly, as done by two other contenders for the position.

Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan and his predecessor, Mohammed Ali Ndume, have since declared their intention for the race.

North East stakeholders, including the North East Consultative Forum (NESF) and five other groups in the geopolitical zone, last week, endorsed Goje and demanded his immediate declaration for the position.

Responding to the call, a serving APC lawmaker, said Goje did not want to combine his legislative works on the budget with the aspiration to vie for the Senate presidency.

Like the North East stakeholders, he said other groups from across the country are mounting pressure on the former governor of Gombe State to contest for the presidency of the Red Chamber.

“His priority is to get the budget passed, for the prompt assent of Mr. President. As a committed loyalist of the president and APC, he doesn’t want anything that would delay the passage of the budget. He is of the view and conviction that the success of the president is his and that of all Nigerians.

“This was why he worked tirelessly and religiously to ensure the victory of the president, the governorship candidate and all others who vied on the platform of APC in Gombe State,” he said.

He said after the passage of the budget, the former governor would heed to the call of the stakeholders and other well-meaning Nigerians.