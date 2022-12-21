The 9th edition of the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation has been described as a special one by the organisers of the event.

Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan is expected to host this year’s edition with series of programmes lined up for Friday December 23.

Four exhibition games involving age grade male and female teams will take place between 9am and 2pm just as the main exhibition game of the day between 3SC and Remo Stars will take centre stage at 4pm.

A member of the organizing team, Dotun Coker, however said aside from the Friday event of the Charity Foundation, a landmark birthday celebration of Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi is also billed for next week.

“The Charity Foundation programme is an annual event and we always come together to make the youth happy and also use the day to celebrate the philanthropic efforts of Barrister Akinwunmi.

“But this year, BSA will be 60th and the celebration starts with the Charity Foundation event on Friday. So, this year’s edition is special and it is a double celebration,” Coker noted.

Also speaking on the event, Barrister Akinwunmi said he was always elated about the annual Charity Foundation event.

“My birthday is December 29th while the event is 23rd…not the same day but I guess the organisers are into so many things just to make the kids and all participants happy. I really do appreciate all those working on the project. For me, I love putting smiles on the faces of the needy and I will continue doing so,” Akinwunmi said.

So far, over 40 children between 12 and 15 years have in the past eight years remained in school courtesy of the foundation supporting their education and other related needs.

The foundation has also supported more than 200 indigent students in collaboration with the Courage Education Foundation which was also conceived and co-founded by Seyi Akinwunmi over 17 years ago.