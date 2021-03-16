From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Police have busted a ‘baby factory’ in Nnewi, Anambra State, rescuing four pregnant girls kept in the facility by its operator, one Gladys Nworie Ikegwuonu.

Ikegwuonu, who hails from Ohaozara in Ebonyi State, according to police spokesman CSP Haruna Mohammed, has, however, fled and efforts are being made to apprehend her and her accomplices.

Mohammed said in a statement that the principal suspect is behind the recent kidnap of a 4-year-old child who was returning from school on March 11.

The statement read:

‘It will be recalled that on 11/3/2021, there was a report at the Area Command Headquarters, Nnewi, that a four-year-old child of St Joseph’s School, Otolo Nnewi, was returning home from school in the company of his siblings when two men on a motorcycle grabbed the child and zoomed off with him.

‘However, the child was rescued by some commercial motorcyclists who pursued and eventually arrested the suspects at Akammili community, Nnewi.

‘Preliminary investigations conducted by the police revealed that the suspects who were beaten to stupor by an angry mob (one of whom was confirmed dead), were sent by one Gladys Nworie Ikegwuonu, presently at large, who also operates a baby factory and a brothel by keeping young girls and getting them impregnated after which she sells the children to her waiting customers.

‘Two suspects arrested are Abuchi Ani, ‘M’, aged 32 years, of Ohaozara, Ebonyi State, and Emeka Ikegwuonu, ‘M’, 49 years, of Akabukwu, Nnewi, Anambra State.

‘Consequently, four pregnant young girls were rescued as follows: Chisom Okoye, ‘f’, 20 years, of Mgbaneze Isu, Onicha LGA,. Ebonyi State; Chinecherem Clement, ‘f’, 18 years, of Agbaebo Isu of Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State; Blessing Ogbonna, ‘f’, 21 years, of Nkwagu Isu of Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State and Blessing Njoku, ‘f’, 21 years, of Mgbaneze Isu of Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State, all residing at Cool Joint bar Nnewi.

‘Meanwhile, the Command is intensifying efforts to arrest the principal suspect, one Gladys Nworie Ikegwuonu, ‘f’, of Ohaozora, Ebonyi State, in order to bring her and other accomplices to Justice,’ the statement concluded.