Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The days of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seem to be numbered as forum of Non-National Working Committee (Non-NWC) has demanded an emergency meeting with the party’s national leadership.

A leaked letter signed by the forum’s Chairman, Nasiru Danu, and Secretary, Omolayo Akintola, dated May 29, 2019, titled: “Demand for an urgent interface with NWC organ of our party-APC” and addressed to the national chairman, read that the meeting is ‘principally to address critical issues affecting our great party before such issues go out of hands which could be inimical to the general welfare of the party.’

The forum argued in the leaked letter that the body would have called for such meeting earlier, “but we considered the concluded 2019 general elections as a determinant for our party’s survival, which had come and gone with successes and losses.

“This body rose from its emergency meeting shortly after the presidential inauguration ceremony held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, and concluded that the following request be made. We hereby request for a meeting to be fixed from your end as soon as possible in order to meet the urgency it demands.”

