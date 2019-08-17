Yetunde (Yetty) Ogunnubi is an award-winning PR consultant born in Lagos. She spent her early years in Lagos and Ogun states before moving to the United Kingdom. Despite her phobia for flying, she has had her fair share of globetrotting and has lived in some capital cities around the world. She shares her travel experience.

First trip abroad

My first trip abroad was when I was 19 years old, that was when I moved to the UK. It was an exciting moment for me, leaving the shores of Nigeria to start a new life. I was really pumped about my new journey and I wasn’t disappointed.

Cities visited around the world

I lived in London for many years. I have lived in Dubai, Scotland, Wales and Accra. I would have visited more places, but I’ve ended up doing much more city breaks in the UK because I don’t like flying.

Difficult moment abroad

That would be when I travelled to Scotland, even though it was summer in London, it was really cold in Scotland and I wasn’t really dressed for the weather. My outfit was inadequate and quite embarrassing, to say the least.

Culture shock

I’ve never really had any culture shock because I am always prepped to discovering new cultures and having new experiences.

Handling the language barrier

I’m quite patient when it comes to listening to other languages. I am one of those people that use their hands in expressing themselves a lot, even when I’m speaking. So, with sign language, I’m usually okay.

Favourite meal abroad

Lasagne with chips, that is my favourite meal. I am a firm believer in the saying that when you are in Rome, behave like Romans. I love to experience a new culture, which includes food. Thankfully, I don’t have any allergy, so it is safe to say I try new delicacies. On my last trip to Dubai, my friend was bent on going to look for the Nigerian Restaurant. I was like: “You left Nigeria to come to Dubai to eat Jollof rice?”

Favourite monuments

The London Eye, Burj Al Khalifa and the Eiffel Tower.

Essential travel tools

I always have my book and earplugs––because I get ear bubbles in my ears when I’m on the plane.

Embarrassing moment abroad

This was at a bar in London. I went there with my friend Richard, who is Caucasian, and I had requested for a drink (I can’t remember the name of the drink) and the Yoruba in me wasn’t pronouncing the name of the drink properly. The bartender intentionally was trying to make a fun of me. But Richard came to the rescue and told him off that he was sure he understood what I was trying to say.

Dream destination

My dream destination would be the Cayman Islands. I am planning to go that way next year, and maybe spend some time at Seychelles for a special birthday celebration.