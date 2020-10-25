Rita Okoye, Lagos

Nigerian-American pop star A-Bate has revealed that his latest music single would be released November ahead of his 2021 EP.

According to crooner, the new track would be coming sooner than expected.

The Los Angeles-based recording artist, while responding to questions from fans on Instagram, assured them to be expectant as the new track would be worth the wait.

A-Bate also hinted that the song coming in November would definitely be against police brutality being protested in #EndSARS demonstrations around the world and his home country, Nigeria.

The new single will be A-Bate’s first new music since December 2019 when he released “LV Gucci,” a song which became an instant classic in last year.